KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is recalling approximately 48,000 KN95 masks due to them not meeting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services standards.
The state said, “these masks were distributed to local law enforcement and fire service agencies in all regions of the stare ion April 2 and April 8. The recalled masks may bear the names “Huabai,” “SANQUI,” or be unmarked, with Chinese characters on the cellophane packaging, or other names.”
If you received the KN95 masks from SEMA, you are asked that they be taken out of use and make sure to secure them in a location until SEMA can collect them and do not use them during responses that require an N95 respirator mask.
“While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included KN95 masks as an alternative to other certified masks for emergency COVID-19 response when supplies are short, further inspection by SEMA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services determined some of the masks in the April 2 and 8 shipments did not meet standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.