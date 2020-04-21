JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - Stay-at-home order protests in Kansas City and Saint Louis moved to the state capital on Tuesday. Hundreds of people gathered in Jefferson City asking Governor Parson to end the state's lockdown.
People lined the streets of Capital Avenue in Jefferson City for one important message that you can find on multiple vehicles, it says, “re-open Missouri.”
The protestors came in large numbers, some circling the Missouri State Capitol. Others gathered side by side but all with one message.
“People can go to the liquor store, but they are not allowed to go to church. That’s wrong, that’s communism,” David Yutzy from Linn, Missouri said.
You would expect people living in and around the capital to attend, but there were also quite a few people who made the drive east from the metro.
“I do think we need to reopen a lot of businesses in a little bit of the country,” Bryan Sawyer from O’Fallon, Missouri said.
“I feel like that a lot of people aren’t looking at the whole picture of the benefits or the possible benefits of continuing a shutdown versus the cost of continuing the shutdown,” Gayle Brekke from Parkville, Missouri said.
“We are here to assert our rights under the first amendment by using free speech and freedom of assembly to petition the government,” Jeff Runyan from Kansas City said.
While there wasn’t much social distancing going on at the protest, the one thing that truly mattered to these protestors was sending a strong and clear message to Missouri Governor Mike Parson and statewide leaders.
“We believe that our first amendment rights have been curtailed by this executive order by Governor Parson and by Mayor Lucas in Kansas City,” Runyan said.
“In KC the last data that I looked at indicated that our peak was reached around the 9th of April and so I don’t think there is a justification to keeping us closed down,” Bekke said.
By protesting, these people hope the message would reach the ears of Governor Parson.
“I get them protesting today, they have every right to do that, but what we've been asking people all along is to stay home. That's what we're doing with going with guidelines of the state,” Governor Parson said.
