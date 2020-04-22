KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Litter is popping up across Kansas City in parking lots and public places. Now, trash from gloves and masks are starting to appear in nature, too.
Minor Park and it's trees provide a breath of fresh air in this new reality.
“I believe being out in nature makes you a happier person,” Minor Park visitor Evans Chigounis said.
But recently, people hiking or biking through Kansas City's parks have noticed something else.
“I don't know why people will drink a bottle of soda and throw it on the ground. Same with these gloves,” Chigounis said.
In the last few weeks, a surge in visitors has left behind more trash, gloves, masks and wipes are signs of the times.
“We want to make sure to maintain the beauty and integrity of our park,” Kelly Jander with Missouri Parks and Recreation said.
Jander works for the city's parks and recreation department which just launched a campaign asking visitors to help keep parks clean by picking up some litter.
“While we're all distancing, we can make a difference together, one bag at a time,” Jander said.
The city is even providing gloves and bags to get you started. You can pick up food wrappers but leave potentially hazardous material alone.
“Stay safe, be healthy, help keep it beautiful while you're at it. It's easy to do,” Jander said.
They're also asking people to take extra care to dispose of protective equipment.
“Your mom should have taught you better. Just throw it in the trash,” Minor Park visitor Andryea Cook said.
More people are enjoying their local parks than ever.
“If we pollute all this, it comes back to us,” Chigounis said.
On Earth Day and long after, the city hopes they'll continue to be a place of beauty.
