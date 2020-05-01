JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, the Missouri National Guard said they will be collecting used N95 masks so they can be taken to a central decontamination site.
The masks will be collected and 13 different collection points around the state.
The Guard said, “This effort makes certain that those most at risk can remain safe while performing their duties.”
“With the nationwide shortage of N95 masks, the Guard is ensuring the masks we have currently are clean, safe and available for use,” said the commander of 70th Troop Command, Col. Denise Wilkinson. “This process will significantly alleviate the strain on masks within the state.”
The Missouri National Guard has mobilized 50 different people to support this endeavor.
