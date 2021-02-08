FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The state of Missouri is signing people up for a COVID-19 shot.
On Monday, the state’s online vaccine navigator launched.
The website invites Missourians to fill out a short survey to determine what phase they’re in. Once it’s their turn, it will inform them and get them registered for a shot.
Missouri is currently in Tier 2 of Phase 1B. People 65 years and older and those with other underlying health conditions are eligible to get vaccinated.
