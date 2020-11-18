KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Frontline workers could receive a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, according to health professionals in Kansas and Missouri. On their daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, doctors with the University of Kansas Health System said news from Pfizer and Moderna indicate vaccine outlook is promising.
“They [Pfizer] are going to submit their Emergency Use Authorization within days and they hope that gets turned around. It may be weeks before the vaccine is out here, [but] before Christmas; that’s the best Christmas present to all,” said Dr. Steven W. Stites.
Dr. Randall Williams, Director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, agreed, saying the distribution of the vaccine is dependent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. However, if the FDA approves the vaccine in two weeks, people in Phase 1 of Missouri and Kansas’ plans will begin receiving a vaccine in the several weeks.
Dr. Williams says he doesn't foresee any delays or issues arising in further phases of the vaccination plan because of a change in leadership next year.
"I’ve had questions about the federal government where there are issues around [presidential] transition and we have no reason to believe that that will in any way affect vaccine distribution. Talking today with Operation Warp Speed, we are well on the way to getting the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine."
Both Missouri and Kansas are focusing on the second-dose by urging vaccination providers to schedule a patient’s follow-up appointment so they are in compliance and increase vaccine effectiveness.
