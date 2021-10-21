Covid-19 hotspot

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

 Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

BATES COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a Covid-19 hotspot advisory for three counties on the Missouri side of the KCTV5 viewing area.

It's the first hotspot alert issued by the state in over a month.

Included in this alert are Bates, Henry and Vernon counties.

There has been a 38 percent increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks in those three counties.

Thankfully, an increase in hospitalizations is not presently happening, the state said.

All three counties have vaccination rates under 40 percent.

