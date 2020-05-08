WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Missouri) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $12 million in grant funding to 29 Missouri health centers.
The funding will be used to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment, and help cover the cost of other coronavirus-related response activities.
The funding announced today was included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The Kansas City Care Clinic will receive $277,924 and Swope Health Services will receive $757,789.
For the complete list of centers receiving grant money, click here.
“Missouri’s health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track,” said Blunt. “This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-through testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves. I’m very grateful for all the health professionals who are working tirelessly to help our communities get this health crisis under control. I’ll continue working closely with the administration to ensure health centers, hospitals, and providers across the state have the resources they need to respond to this pandemic.”
As a note, Missouri community health centers received nearly $30 million in funding through the CARES Act and the first coronavirus response bill.
