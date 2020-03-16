FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Missouri has announced another positive coronavirus case in the state.
The Missouri Health and Senior Services posted a tweet Monday morning stating that another positive case resulted overnight.
Overnight, we tested samples from 43 more individuals at our state laboratory for #COVID19. One more positive case resulted, and we are working to make notifications. County TBA.🔬 170 total individuals tested🔬 164 negative🔬 6 positive https://t.co/sqd9f9mUHU— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) March 16, 2020
They did not say where the case is in Missouri at this time.
This now marks the sixth positive case in Missouri.
Overnight, one more individual has tested positive for COVID-19.Missouri has tested 170 people for COVID-19.• 164 negative• 6 positive (Greene County - 2, St. Louis County - 2, Henry County - 1, TBA - 1)No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/JwXW9LHSu8— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 16, 2020
