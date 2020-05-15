CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- With Ford Motor Company planning to reopen their doors to employees starting Monday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited the plant in Claycomo today to see what steps they are taking to ensure everyone's safety.
When employees come to the Ford plant on Monday morning, they’ll see some differences. For example, footprints on the ground and a number of signs.
“I’m going to tell you, as an employee here, you are going to be pretty impressed with what actions they’ve taken,” the governor said after walking around the plant in the afternoon.
The Ford plant has more than 7,000 employees, but when they reopen it will be less than half. So, the governor learned about the plant’s health and safety measures to ensure that nearly 2,500 employees stay healthy.
“It’s going to be convenient,” he said. “You’re not going to be standing in line for an hour or something like that. The way they got that set up, you’re going to be able to move through there pretty quick.”
The governor said he went through some of the new procedures. Some changes include a questionnaire that they can fill out before entering the plant, as well as going through a screening monitor. There are decals throughout the building keeping people six feet apart.
They are all steps the governor believes will help in fighting the virus while opening the economy.
“Start the workforce back up,” he said. “That’s how we are going to fight this virus and that’s how we are going to move forward in the state of Missouri is people going back to work.”
We reached out to the local auto workers union to ask whether they feel comfortable coming back, but they have not returned our call.
Officials said on Monday there will be two shifts for producing trucks and one shift for transit vans.
Ford Motor Company, and a number of other manufacturers, had stepped up in making respirators, ventilators, masks to help with the growing demand.
“I want to thank them all for helping with the PPE situation,” Parson said. “Not only here in Missouri, but across the United States.”
“The one lesson that I’ve learned out of this whole ordeal is never be dependent on other states,” he added. “Never be dependent on foreign countries for what we needed.”
A couple of weeks ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued the Chinese government, stating that they permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus and even hoarded PPE, causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.
That’s part of the reason the governor hopes that, in the future, manufacturing companies statewide like Ford can possibly start making PPE gear.
“We can’t be at the mercy of some other manufacturer from another state or especially another country right now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.