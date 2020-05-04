JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has a simple reason for not wearing a face mask during a visit to a southwestern Missouri thrift store.
"I chose not to," Parson said tersely Monday in response to a reporter's question.
Parson's stay-at-home order ended Sunday, and businesses reopened across most of Missouri a day later, except in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City. The Republican governor spent the morning visiting several businesses in southwestern Missouri.
Among them was a thrift shop in Joplin operated by the Disabled American Veterans. A photo posted on Parson's Twitter account shows him bare-faced but surrounded by mask-wearing veterans.
Stopped by Red Racks DAV in Joplin before they opened this morning and met with employees and several members of the DAV board. pic.twitter.com/TKkYHHlndj— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 4, 2020
"I think it's up to the individual," Parson said in response to a question during his afternoon news conference. "I don't think its government's role to mandate who wears a mask and who doesn't."
Last week, Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in apparent violation of the medical center's policy requiring them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.