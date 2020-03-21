JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Saturday, Missouri’s governor said he is issuing social distancing across the state and he said that "schools shall remain closed."
That means Missourians must avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. “Social gatherings” refers to any plan or meeting that would bring together 10 or more people in a single place.
People must avoid eating and drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts in Missouri. However, drive-thru, pickup, and delivery services are allowed.
Missourians are not allowed to visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or assisted living facilities unless they are providing critical assistance.
Additionally, “schools shall remain closed” in the state of Missouri.
This takes effect Monday and will remain in place until April 6 unless extended.
The governor said this “does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places” as a long as precautions or taken including maintaining 6 feet of distance away from people who are not family.
People are still allowed to go to grocery stores and gas stations under this order.
A series of tweets from the governor outlining this in his own words is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.