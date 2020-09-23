JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson's communications team announced Wednesday that Governor Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Teresa Parson was tested Wednesday morning after having mild coronavirus symptoms, including nasal congestion and a cough. Her initial rapid test was positive.

She and the governor then had a nasal swab test. Those results came back late Wednesday afternoon and both tests are positive.

The governor is isolating at the governor’s mansion and the first lady is in isolation in the couple’s home in Bolivar.

“I’m thankful to report, that both the governor and the first lady are doing fine. The first lady is mildly symptomatic, and Governor Parson is not experiencing any symptoms. We appreciate the first lady reaching out to be tested right away, even though her symptoms were very mild,” Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said.

Governor Parson's communications team sent KCTV5 News a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Today, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The Governor was then tested as well and received a positive result. All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the Governor's staff has been tested and is awaiting results. At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms. Proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. During this time, Governor Parson continues to conduct and fulfill all roles of businesses of the state of Missouri from the Governor's Mansion without interruption.

Just Tuesday, the governor and first lady toured a new golf course near Branson, Missouri. Golf professional Tiger Woods was also at the new course.

Parson has urged Missouri residents to wear a mask and maintain social distancing but opposes a state-wide mask mandate.

The one and only gubernatorial debate this Friday has been postponed.