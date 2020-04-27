JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the state will start to gradually re-open on Monday, May 4.
“With favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are ready to take another step forward in the recovery of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Today, I am announcing phase one of our ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ Plan, which will begin Monday, May 4 and extend through Sunday, May 31.”
According to a release, resting on four essential pillars, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to the coronavirus while returning Missouri to a new normal:
- Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
- Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
- Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home
- Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
During the first phase of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities but must remain social distancing requirements, including staying six feet away from people in most cases.
There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken, and social distancing can be maintained between individuals and families.
All businesses can be open but must also use the social distancing guidelines. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limitations at retail stores.
“Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward,” Parson said.
Some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate than others. Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place as long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
Even as Missouri gradually reopens, citizens are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of elbow
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing
- Minimize travel to the extent possible
All businesses are asked to do the following:
- Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan
- Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
- Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations
- Return to work in phases and/or split shifts
- Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact
- Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
“As we begin to reopen, we will be prepared, but the virus is still here. Protect yourself and the people you love. Take care of each other,” Governor Parson said. “Together, we will defeat COVID-19. Together, the state of Missouri will come back stronger than ever before.”
