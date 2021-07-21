JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a new statewide vaccine incentive program.

The program is called MO VIP. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery for the program and draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings.

Winners will get either $10,000 in cash or $10,000 toward an education savings account.

The state will give awards to a total of 900 people.

Missourians must register to win via the secure online form. They note they will not be pulling vaccination records and automatically entering people to win.

There are three winner prizes and categories outlined in the release as follows:

Red (Missourians 18+) If you are a Missourian 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after July 21, 2021, you may register for a chance to win $10,000 in the red category.

White (Missourians 18+) If you are a Missourian 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 21, 2021, you may register for a chance to win $10,000 in the white category.

Blue (Missourians 12 to 17) If you are a Missourian between the ages of 12 to 17, you may register for a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer's MOST 529 program.



"Vaccination is the most effective and long-lasting tool for protection from this infection," a release about the program said. "DHSS continues to encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19."