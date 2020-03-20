JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he is now requiring social distancing in the entire state.
This means groupings of 10 people or more are not allowed.
He said the order is designed to promote safety and isn’t about shutting places down. He said it is tailored to avoid restrictions on businesses.
The order does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, religious institutions, hospitals, or the legislature.
The governor said more details will be announced tomorrow at 3 p.m. once the order is completed.
Parson emphasized multiple times that this is about limiting the gathering of people and not about shutting businesses down.
No further details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.