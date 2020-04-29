Tribal Power Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Gaming Commission extended the closure order of riverboat casinos until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release on Wednesday night, the Missouri Gaming Commission said they will be extending the order that was previously ordered on March 17.

Download PDF 2020_CasinoClosureThrough5-15-2020.pdf

Also on Wednesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the 10-10-10 plan stating that starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 6, some non-essential businesses that are not open to the general public can bring employees back in to work.

Those business must abide by the social distancing guidelines and must limit customers in the business to 10% of the building occupancy or 10 people, whichever is larger. They must also record the names, contact information and times when the customers come in and out of the businesses for anyone who comes in for 10 minutes or more.

