INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP/KCTV) - More than two dozen election board employees in one of Missouri's largest counties are sick with the coronavirus.
A director believes the 28 people most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren't convinced.
The Jackson County Election Board's Republican Director, Tammy Brown, says eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care. Brown says thousands of voters came into the offices to pick up absentee and mail-in ballots, vote, and to drop off ballots.
