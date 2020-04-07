JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The coronavirus has had a major impact on the community, disputing the lives of adults and children, many of whom rely on school lunch programs for quality meals.

Now the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has created a map showing locations across the state where kids can get a good meal.

The map includes the address, contact info and hours of operation for more than 700 sites offering meal programs for kids.

The locations offer a mix of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, plus some offer snacks. There are many locations listed throughout the Kansas City metro.

The map comes at a fortunate time for many families with students in Kansas City Public Schools, which said Monday that it was temporarily ending its program of offering meals for students.