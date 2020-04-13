KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 4,338 confirmed cases with 114 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 1,724, Kansas City has recorded 329 and Jackson County has 223.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

2,308 cases are female and 2,025 are male with 55 cases being unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 4,160 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with a total of 110 deaths.

