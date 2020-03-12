JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Corrections said that they are suspending visits at state correctional centers for 30 days due to COVID-19.
"While no cases have been diagnosed in Missouri correctional centers, adopting good practices, like those recommended by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, can help stop the spread of all communicable illnesses," the Missouri DOC said.
They noted that this is also because correctional centers are confined spaces where people have close contact.
"While we recognize that visiting is an essential part of rehabilitation, the department must protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons," they said.
Attorneys will still be allowed to visit, but will be scheduled by the deputy warden or the warden's office at each facility.
