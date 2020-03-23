JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Monday that an offender has tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the first reported case of COVID-19 among the Missouri Department of Corrections offenders and there are no reported cases among staff.
According to a release, the offender is currently being treated at a Kansas City area hospital, where he was admitted on March 19.
Before being hospitalized, the offender was being monitored for a suspected respiratory condition and had been isolated in a negative airflow chamber at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph since March 4.
No other offenders have had contact with the infected offender since March 4.
All rooms and vehicles the offender occupied were immediately sanitized. All staff who have been in contact with the infected offender have been notified.
