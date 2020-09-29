KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Thousands of Missourians are considering mailing in an absentee ballot for the first time, because of coronavirus concerns. Each of those ballots requires a notary to stamp and sign it, and that means there's more of a demand for those services than ever.
The work of a notary has never been so glamourous as this, but in 2020 public notaries like Suzi Sanderson will have a little more work coming up than usual.
“Sometimes it's difficult to find a notary. Especially when you have all this mail in balloting,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson is a sales manager at Boveri Realty in the Crossroads. At their office this weekend, they're offering free notary services for anyone with an absentee ballot.
“This year I think it's important for everyone to vote, republican or democrat,” Sanderson said.
They're even offering a coupon to the pizza place next door.
“They have great pizza by the way,” Sanderson said.
They're not the only ones.
Danielle Lehman is working with cafes like Heirloom Bakery in Brookside to offer popup curbside endorsements.
“I thought why not just put volunteers at places where people are all getting coffee and it's accessible to meet with a notary,” Lehman said.
Many Missourians haven't received their ballots yet. That means many will need to get them filled out and returned as soon as they can.
“Everyone's concerned about mail delays. The quicker you get it in the quicker your ballot will likely be counted,” Lehman said.
“When we set this up originally, we thought we'd have ballots in September. We may have to do this again,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson and other volunteers believe voters shouldn’t have to risk a crowded polling place this November.
“We want to make it easier for people to vote this year,” Sanderson said.
Stamps and blue pins in hand, they're willing to help.
Click here for more information on mail-in and absentee voting.
