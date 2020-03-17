KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri casinos are said to close at midnight Tuesday night in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted a tweet Tuesday saying in park that all Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight through March 30, 2020.
I have consulted with the Chairman of the Gaming Commission, and Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight tonight through March 30 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020
Kansas lottery officials announced on Tuesday the four state-owned casinos will close at the end of the day Tuesday until at least March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.