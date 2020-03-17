KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri casinos are said to close at midnight Tuesday night in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted a tweet Tuesday saying in park that all Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight through March 30, 2020.

I have consulted with the Chairman of the Gaming Commission, and Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight tonight through March 30 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020

Kansas lottery officials announced on Tuesday the four state-owned casinos will close at the end of the day Tuesday until at least March 30.