JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — The state of Missouri has begun issuing $600 payments to more than 115,000 unemployed workers using funds approved as part of the federal stimulus package aimed at bolstering the economy left reeling by the coronavirus.
The Missouri Division of Employment Security said Tuesday that claimants should see payments within the next few days.
The state said payments that began Monday will amount to $66 million in benefits.
The congressional rescue bill added $600 a week, for a period of four months, to standard unemployment benefits.
