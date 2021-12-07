JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has issued a letter to local public health agencies and school districts telling them to stop enforcing mask mandates.
In the letter, Schmitt cites the decision in Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services in Cole County Circuit Court, which says any mask mandates, quarantine orders, or any other public health orders are null and void.
Because of this judgement, all of these public health orders cannot be enforced or publicized by these agencies and should be rescinded.
“The recent decision from the Cole County Circuit Court is consequential as it relates to public health orders. Today, I sent a letter to public health agencies and school districts across the state informing them of the decision and demanding they rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision,” said Attorney General Schmitt.
“Public health authorities and school districts have gone unchecked, issuing illegal and unconstitutional orders in their quest to aggregate, maintain, and exert their new-found power. My Office will enforce the Court’s order across the state.”
Schmitt also threatened legal action against departments or schools who didn't stop enforcing mandates.
"Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal," the letter stated. " We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders.”
