COLUMBIA, MO. (KCTV) --- The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will square off on the gridiron on Dec. 5.
The Southeastern Conference announced the scheduling change on Friday afternoon.
Missouri was previously scheduled to take on Mississippi State on Dec. 5, but that game will be rescheduled.
No date has been announced.
"The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion."
