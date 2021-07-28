On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he intended to file suit against St. Louis City and County's new mask mandate, which went into effect on Monday.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The attorney general in Missouri says he will be will be filing a lawsuit in an effort to halt a mask mandate in the Kansas City area amid a rise in COVID-19 cases that are burdening a growing number of hospitals around the state.

"This mask mandate is about politics and control, not science. You are not subjects but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world and I will always fight for you," Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded quickly on Twitter by saying, "Dude, the order hasn’t even been filed yet. What are you suing about? Do you want us to just schedule a debate on Fox News so you can get the press? I’m down!"

A mask mandate effect Monday in the St. Louis area, one of the first to be reinstated in the country. It requires everyone age 5 or older to wear masks in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County even if they are vaccinated. That lawsuit said the mandates are “arbitrary and capricious because they require vaccinated individuals to wear masks, despite the CDC guidance that this is not necessary.” It also questions mandating children to wear masks in school, noting they are less likely to become seriously ill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

