On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he's filed suit against Jackson County over its mask mandate.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he's filed suit against Jackson County over its mask mandate. 

The suit names Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and the county health department, among others.

According to KCTV5's previous reporting, Jackson County announced its mask mandate on Aug. 4 and it took effect on Aug. 9.

“Jackson County’s mask mandate is yet another attempt by government officials to obtain, aggregate, and maintain power. Requiring residents to wear a mask, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine, is ridiculous,” said AG Schmitt. “My Office will continue our fight against government overreach and intrusion.”

A release from Schmitt's office says the suit was filed against the county for "enforcing an unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious mask mandate."

The lawsuit includes the following six counts:

  1. Declaration that the mask mandate is subject to § 67.265, RSMo
  2. Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious as applied to schoolchildren
  3. Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful as to schoolchildren
  4. Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious
  5. Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful
  6. Declaration that the mask mandate is unconstitutional as void for vagueness
"The lawsuit asks for an injunction against the mask mandate or any other relief the court deems proper," said the release from the AG's office.
 
It also notes that the AG's office obtained a preliminary injunction earlier today against St. Louis County, which prevents them from enforcing their mask mandate there.

The Missouri Attorney General now has a total of four lawsuits regarding mask mandates: Saint Louis County and City, Kansas City, and now Jackson County. 

Related stories: 
GENERIC: Seal of the Missouri Attorney General's Office

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.