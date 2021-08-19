JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he's filed suit against Jackson County over its mask mandate.
The suit names Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and the county health department, among others.
According to KCTV5's previous reporting, Jackson County announced its mask mandate on Aug. 4 and it took effect on Aug. 9.
“Jackson County’s mask mandate is yet another attempt by government officials to obtain, aggregate, and maintain power. Requiring residents to wear a mask, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine, is ridiculous,” said AG Schmitt. “My Office will continue our fight against government overreach and intrusion.”
A release from Schmitt's office says the suit was filed against the county for "enforcing an unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious mask mandate."
The lawsuit includes the following six counts:
- Declaration that the mask mandate is subject to § 67.265, RSMo
- Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious as applied to schoolchildren
- Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful as to schoolchildren
- Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious
- Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful
- Declaration that the mask mandate is unconstitutional as void for vagueness
It also notes that the AG's office obtained a preliminary injunction earlier today against St. Louis County, which prevents them from enforcing their mask mandate there.
The Missouri Attorney General now has a total of four lawsuits regarding mask mandates: Saint Louis County and City, Kansas City, and now Jackson County.
