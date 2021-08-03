KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed a lawsuit to halt the new mask mandate in Kansas City.
The mandate, which went into effect yesterday, was announced last week by Mayor Quinton Lucas.
The lawsuit argues that Mayor Lucas said on July 25 that no mandate was needed, but reversed his stance on July 27. In those two days, court documents say, there were no major changed in data for Kansas City, and no other reasons KC would need to impose a mandate.
In total, there are 7 counts and asks the court to invalidate the mandate and issue injunctive or other appropriate relief. You can read the court documents here.
KCTV5 is reaching out to Mayor Lucas' office for comment. We will continue to update this story as it develops.
