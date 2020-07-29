KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports nearly 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The department said the state now has 46,750 confirmed cases with 1,220 deaths.
St. Louis County has the most cases with 11,839, Kansas City has recorded 5,428 and Jackson County has 2,957.
1,927 new cases have been added in the last 24 hours and seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The average age of a COVID-19 patient is 43-years old.
25,177 cases are female and 21,194 are male and 379 are unknown.
If you would like more information, head to the MDHSS website.
