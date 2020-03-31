MISSION, KS (KCTV) - The Veterans Community Project Village is a community of tiny houses built for homeless veterans. This community of people who protected our country are among those getting extra security.
Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Titan Protection and Consulting used surveillance video monitoring services to spot crimes in real time.
When a crime is happening in front of their surveillance cameras, Titan employees alert police who often make an arrest.
Titan Protection and Consulting President Ryan Smith says video monitoring services and security patrols are expected to be in demand during the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in calls as businesses are shut down and they are home. If 2008 was any indicator, as the economy tightens up that’s when we see burglaries, property crimes increase,” Smith said.
Smith says they decided, why not use the tools they have to help organizations who are giving back. They began offering free security patrols to non-profits who request them.
“We’ve got brave men and women that are out here during all of this time and we just figured since we are out there, we could offer up some help as well,” Smith said.
“The officer started today. He has been by a couple times,” Director of Operations Veterans Community Project Chris Admire said.
Titan will now be patrolling the Veterans Community Project Village of tiny homes and Hope Faith. Hope Faith is an organization that is teaming up with Veterans Community Project Village to feed those in need right now. The free security service is offering some additional peace of mind.
“So our residents know they can be safe in these uncertain times. It’s a great relief for us,” Admire said.
Other non-profits interested in the free security patrol service can call Titan at 913-441-0911 or fill out a form on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.