FAIRWAY, KS (CNN/KCTV) - New data released by Blue Cross/Blue Shield says children in the US are on track to miss about nine million routine vaccinations by the end of 2020.
The data shows routine vaccinations have dropped 26 percent compared to last year.
The pandemic is being blamed for at least part of the problem. Fewer children are having their regular checkups, interrupting their immunization schedules.
Some health officials fear that if the trend continues, the incidence of diseases such as polio, measles and whooping cough could increase.
