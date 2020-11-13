Blue Springs School District generic
Blue Springs School District Facebook page

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) --- The Blue Springs School District announced Friday that middle and high school students will return to virtual learning from Nov. 30 - Dec. 18.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases since Halloween are to blame.

Students in grades Pre-K through 5, Prime Time, and Cub Care will continue in-person as scheduled.

"In the two weeks following Halloween, our district has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, and we believe that the trend will continue and possibly worsen following Thanksgiving break," the district said in a letter to parents.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.