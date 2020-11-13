BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) --- The Blue Springs School District announced Friday that middle and high school students will return to virtual learning from Nov. 30 - Dec. 18.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases since Halloween are to blame.
Students in grades Pre-K through 5, Prime Time, and Cub Care will continue in-person as scheduled.
"In the two weeks following Halloween, our district has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, and we believe that the trend will continue and possibly worsen following Thanksgiving break," the district said in a letter to parents.
