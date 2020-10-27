KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – The Mid-Continent Public Library’s Kearney Branch located at 100 S. Platte-Clay Way will be closed until further notice due to a potential coronavirus exposure.
The branch said they immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, October 27th.
If able to identify, the Library is notifying customers who were in the branch on Saturday, October 24. All Library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work.
The branch continued to say that professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure. The book drop will remain open and hold times will be extended so that materials will be available when the branch reopens.
The Library is working closely with the Clay County Health Department to determine all necessary and additional next steps.
The branch will announce when they have safely reopened.
