LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Mid-Continent Public Library is temporarily closing their East Lee's Summit Branch after one of their workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The branch is located at 2240 SE Blue Springs Parkway.
They said the branch was closed immediately after they learned the worker had tested positive Sunday.
If they are able to identify any customers who were in the branch between Oct. 4 and 8, they will notify them.
Any other staff potentially exposed will be "screened and closely monitored" before they return back to work. Also, a professional deep cleaning will take place while the building is closed.
The library said they are working with the county health department to determine "all necessary and additional next steps."
They will send out an announcement when they determine a date to reopen.
