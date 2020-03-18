FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Metro schools start free pick-up and go meals for students during closures.
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools will offer lunch to students of KCKPS at four locations around Wyandotte County starting on Monday, March 23, Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.
Officials said meal distribution will be offered to those 18 and younger through a pickup service. Families are asked to utilize the curbside service to help promote personal health and social distancing.
You can go to these locations for pickup:
• Arrowhead Middle School- 1715 N. 82nd Street
• Wyandotte High School- 2501 Minnesota Avenue
• Schlagle High School – 2214 N. 59th Street
• JC Harmon High School – 2400 Steele Road
Parents must have children present to pick up meals.
Families without transportation will still be able to utilize the meal distribution program, but will be required to stand six feet apart.
Shawnee Mission School District will start serving free breakfast and lunch to all children ages one to 18 at four school sites in the Shawnee Mission School District starting March 24.
Students and parents can go to these locations to pick-up the grab and go meals Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
• Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant St., Overland Park
• Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill, Lenexa
• Shawanoe Elementary, 11230 W 75th St., Shawnee
• Hocker Grove Middle School, 10400 Johnson Dr, Shawnee
One breakfast and one lunch meal will be given for each child present. An adult accompanying child may pick up the meals for each child without all children needing to exit a vehicle.
Contact the Food Services Department with any questions at 913-993-9710 or foodservice@smsd.org
Blue Valley Schools have also said they will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
It will be available from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at four locations across the district beginning Tuesday, March 24. Those locations have not yet been sent to KCTV5 News.
Blue Valley Schools will be communicating additional details with families later this week.
The Olathe School District told KCTV5 News that staff are working on a plan to help the most vulnerable students receive meals.
This plan will begin on Monday, March 23 and the district will communicate with the most vulnerable families about this plan.
Bishop Ward High School told KCTV5 News they will use the grab and go method starting Monday, March 23.
Students can go to the main entrance to receive a lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“It is free lunch for all students regardless of their lunch status (in other words, the meals are free even if you don't normally qualify for free and reduced-cost lunches).”
The school is asking that you contact Chef Rick at ratallah@wardhigh.org as soon as possible to let him know you want to participate in the food program.
