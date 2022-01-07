KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Staffing shortages are crippling industries across the metro.
The latest to shutdown was a charter school in Kansas City.
University Academy canceled classes Friday because they didn’t have enough teachers due to Covid-19 infections.
"The cold temperatures helped us have today off, but when checking the numbers today, we had no choice but to close," Interim Superintendent Rebecca Gudde said in an email. "It is always our top priority to provide the best possible education to our students, but when faced with this many sick staff members, we are unable to hold classes tomorrow."
Across the metro, districts are getting flexible with teachers and sick calls are outweighing available substitutes.
KCK Public Schools had 609 staff members out on Friday, about 15 percent of their total workforce.
“Teachers tend to have close interactions with their students so infections can be transmitted back and forth," said Dr. Angela Myers with Children's Mercy Hospital. "That’s why, part of the reason why masking is so important. It’s part of the reason why vaccine is so important.”
Other large school districts in the metro are seeing more than 10 percent of teachers out sick.
The Olathe School District says they are shuffling staff around to cover open spots and haven’t had to shut down classes yet.
Shawnee Mission’s numbers are even higher --- about 15 percent of teachers are out sick.
