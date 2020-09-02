KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Chief Medical Officers from hospitals across the Kansas City metro came together Wednesday to convey a unified message: We cannot stand to lose a sense of urgency when it comes to containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Kansas City Health Department counts more than 9,000 active cases in the metro, and with a recent designation as a federal hotspot for the virus, health officials say this is a critical time to act.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, health officials on both sides of the state line made a unified plea for the community to keep taking mask wearing seriously and to take social distancing and hand washing even more serious.

Right now, hospitals across the metro are not overwhelmed, but the assembled chief medical officers fear they could easily get that way as we head into the fall.

The heads of area hospitals including the University of Kansas Health System, Truman Medical Centers, North Kansas City Hospital, Liberty Hospital, the Kansas City VA Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Lawrence Memorial Hospital, spoke about how serious the virus is and how there are so many aspects of the long term effects of it to the body that are still unknown.

They said it’s not comparable to the flu, like so many people still believe, and gave examples of how young, healthy people without pre-existing conditions have had serious and even fatal effects caused by the virus.

"There is a pain that goes with coronavirus that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. And it is not influenza and it is much much much greater than the pain of influenza. Influenza is bad. But it doesn’t hold a candle to what the coronavirus is done," Dr. David Wild with the University of Kansas Health System said.

However, they did note that businesses and cities shouldn’t have to re-shut anything down - if everyone follows health guidelines.

The perfect example of how the guidelines work is the hospitals themselves. Any given area hospital may house 40 to 50 COVID-19 patients at a time, yet inside the hospital there is no spread and no hospital has become a hotspot for infection.

"The hotspots in the country are hospitals because they have wards of COVID patients with 30, 40, 50 patients at a time and we’re not spreading the infection and hospitals. Why? Because we’re following the pillars of infection control," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites with the University of Kansas Health System said.

"Wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands. These are very basic simple ideas everyone knows, and they have stood the test of time with the respiratory infections, however, what's hard is being consistent and keeping it up for the long haul," Liberty Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Raghu Adiga explained.

There was also an emphasis on how children older than 10 can spread the virus just as easily as any adult, which is a concern for schools returning for in-person learning.