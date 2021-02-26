KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Bars and restaurants could be heading into one of the most profitable weekends they’ve had in a while.
Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri just lifted closing time restrictions.
The staff at the Colonial Bar says they’re looking forward to two extra hours of business. Up until today, they’ve had to close by midnight.
The three counties said they were lifting the time rule due to improvements in infection and hospitalization rates — and for the sake of consistency — after Kansas City, Missouri did the same a week ago.
Other rules, including the 50 percent capacity limit and mask mandates, are still in place.
John Stoner, owner of the Colonial Club, says it’s been a tough year and this is a good step towards recovery.
“We cut our days that weren’t doing well. we brought Tuesdays back, which used to be gone all the way, when we were able to stay open until midnight. the extra two hours can help us a lot," Stoner said.
Public health officials also note loosening closing time restrictions is not a reason to be more lax with social distancing and other precautions as other COVID variants are still spreading in the community.
