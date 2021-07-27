KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Vaccinated or not, it’s time to pull out your masks.
That’s the new advice Tuesday from the CDC for high-transmission areas, which includes the Kansas City metro.
The advice to mask up indoors in public spaces also includes recommended universal masking for elementary and secondary schools.
Soon after the new CDC guidance came down, hundreds of people flocked to J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas for a back-to-school event in what is the first area district to have officially mandated universal masking.
The cafeteria and gymnasium were a one-stop shop for school supplies and the COVID vaccine.
“I wanted to see how everyone else reacted to it before I made my decision,” said Raytown resident Caleb Watkins.
He and his cousin, a 2017 Washington High School graduate, offered up an arm just in time for the CDC to recommend that even those vaccinated wear a mask in public indoor spaces. But, Caleb says going mask-free wasn’t his motivation so he has no problem continuing to cover his face.
“I think the point of getting vaccinated was to protect each other,” he said. “It takes two seconds to put on a mask. It’s fairly cheap to buy one. You can get one for free everywhere.”
“I’m going to make sure I protect my people, protect myself and make sure everything is safe,” said his cousin Brandon Nave, who is a fan of masks regardless after not getting sick from anything all winter.
“I always wear mine. I haven’t stopped wearing mine,” said Kyla Gillom, who brought her 7th grader for his second shot. When school starts for him at Gloria Willis Middle School, he’ll have to mask up regardless.
“We ended the school year wearing masks. We continued during summer school. And, we decided to continue the new year wearing masks as well,” said KCKPS Spokesman Edwin Birch about the unanimous decision of the school board on July 20.
The young people KCTV5 News met at Tuesday's event said they’re fine with any mask mandate that might come and nearly all of them referenced someone other than themselves as their reason.
“Especially when you go out in public, I think it is worth it,” said Dallanary Castor, who graduated from Sumner in the spring and is heading to UCM this fall. “Because you don’t know. Because the person next to you, their immune system might not be the best.”
“If it helps the community with health or anything else, then I think it’s better to just wear masks and listen to what the CDC says,” responded 8th grader Adrian Miller.
Miller, who said he got sick from COVID before vaccination was an option, has since been vaccinated and will continue to wear masks when and where suggested.
The Unified Government Health Department reported vaccinating 264 people at Tuesday’s event.
The CDC mask guidance is specific to regions with “substantial” or “high” transmission. All of the metro is ranked as high transmission. You can click here to enter a state and county to see if it falls into the category of high, substantial, moderate or low.
