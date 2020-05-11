LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Life is starting to return to normal on both sides of the state line as certain businesses began letting people back into their storefronts Monday under Johnson, Jackson and Wyandotte County reopening plans.

While business owners and employees are excited to get back to work, they are also having to adapt to some new changes.

In downtown Lee’s Summit, businesses were starting to open back up Monday, bringing in more traffic and more customers.

Nicole McKie's salon was open for business, and after weeks of staying home, it felt good to sit down for a proper trim.

“My hair has been in a ponytail a lot,” customer Kelley Manning told KCTV5 News. “It's great. I got my hair colored, got it cut, I feel like a new woman.”

For McKie, getting back to her shop with shears in her hand felt like being home.

“I’m excited to get back to work again,” she said. “The ability to make people happy is my favorite part of the job, so not being able to do that for two months weighs on somebody.”

McKie explained her team has alternated their schedules and changed how they work to address new challenges, like cutting down on the number of people they can allow inside and taking extra care to sanitize seats and clippers.

She also said that the downtown area has felt different this spring, though she thinks that may be changing.

“It felt like a ghost town when you drove down the street. It was an eerie feeling,” McKie told KCTV5 News, before explaining the new change. “There's heart in this pandemic. People support other people.”

For business owners and customers, it is a welcome return to the familiar, even if some things have changed.

“I'm excited to get back to whatever normal might be,” Kelley added.

That sentiment was shared by James Davis at his shop Your Beauty Supply, who noted it was good to see faces in his store that weren’t on mannequins.

Davis reopened after being closed for nearly two months, a delay that was too long for customers like Varnessa Clemmons.

“We need supplies! And it's right here in my neighborhood,” Clemmons said of the store.

Some people have gone for weeks without their normal beauty supplies. For them it's nice to get back to a routine, though Davis knows the world of retail is changing.

“It's going to be a whole different world here and everywhere else,” he said.

To prepare for the changes, Davis has been disinfecting his store every hour, cautioning customers about social distancing and even implementing a special discount – five percent off for those who come in were gloves and a mask.

It is just part of a new reality, a step toward routine while still looking your best.

“I hope we realize the world has changed and we have to change with it,” Davis said.

“It's okay to have change,” Clemons added. “We're in a changing time.”