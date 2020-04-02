KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Shoppers headed to Menards will have to find someone to watch the kids or their pets, because they can’t go into the store.
The Midwest home improvement chain posted a policy change on its website Thursday announcing that it would not allow children under the age of 16 or pets into stores due to the coronavirus.
The notice also said that customers entering the store who look under the age of 16 would be asked to show identification to verify their age.
The store is making an exemption to the pet ban for service dogs.
There are five Menards locations in the Kansas City metro area, as well as locations in Topeka, Lawrence, St. Joseph and Sedalia.
