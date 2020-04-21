OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Doctors KCTV5 News talked to say as a general rule, children don’t tend to get very sick with the coronavirus, but they can carry it and that’s prompted stores like Menards to prohibit anyone under the age of 16 from entering their stores.
Menards said it’s all in an effort to keep customers as safe as possible. So what’s giving kids the oomph to push past COVID-19?
KCTV5 News asked Doctor Stephen Lauer with the University of Kansas Health System. He says there are a few possibilities.
First of all, children don’t typically have underlying medical conditions like adults do, so their chances for complications are much lower.
Secondly, for whatever reason, kids’ cells aren’t as easily invaded by the virus and third, their young immune systems react differently to COVID-19.
“The older people who are getting really sick, they have this amazing inflammatory response to the virus and it’s that response which really gets them into trouble. So the thought is that in kids, their immune system just doesn’t respond in that overblown way that seems to happen in older people,” Dr. Lauer said.
Make no mistake, children can and do get COVID-19. Just this week, a 5-year-old little girl whose parents are first responders died from complications of the virus. But for the most part, children who come down with COVID-19 tend to get over it without complications and it very often resembles nothing more than the common cold.
As of Tuesday in the state of Kansas, only 81 of the 2025 positive cases of COVID-19 are children between the ages of zero and 19, only 23 are under the age of nine.
So whether the policy of banning children from stores will be effective remains to be seen, but what we do know is that children do get COVID-19, they’re just better at fighting it.
“It kind of lends credence to this idea that it’s not the infection itself is your body‘s reaction to it,” Dr. Lauer said.
Dr. Lauer says with any illness, if your child is having a problem staying hydrated or is experiencing any distress while breathing, that child needs to be seen by a doctor.
He also stressed that it is still critical that any child under the age of two, to continue on their vaccination schedule so we don’t end up with another public health issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.