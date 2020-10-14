KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Medical experts are urging you to take precautions as 30 states in the U.S. report a surge in new COVID-19 cases this past week.
Health experts say the United States is facing a COVID-19 surge not only in cases but also deaths.
The University of Washington’s most recent prediction model estimates more than 135,000 people will die from COVID-19 in the U.S. in the next few months.
Latest numbers in Missouri show more than 140,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 2,500 have died.
And in Kansas, more than 67,000 people test positive for coronavirus and nearly 800 have died.
Currently, two COVID-19 trials are on hold.
Eli Lilly halted its antibody treatment trial for a possible safety issue. Johnson & Johnson paused its vaccine clinical trial for a similar concern.
"We’re not in a plateau and we’re certainly not going down. This virus is still very much among us," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine in the Department of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
"This is going to be one of the most troubling times in our modern history," said Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
While medical professionals say a pause is part of the process in these trials, they urge people to not let their guard down.
