ST. JOESPH, MO (KCTV) -- The medical exemption regarding face coverings and masks no longer applies to restaurants and taverns in Buchanan County.
The county's mayor signed the amended Declaration and Order on Friday, November 20.
This amendment means people entering a restaurant or tavern will no longer be able to remove their face covering or mask claiming a medical exemption. Face coverings and masks can only be removed while eating or drinking.
Persons with medical conditions are encouraged to utilize drive-through and curbside services when patronizing restaurants.
The measure also addresses a recent increasing trend that has been reported in the transmission of COVID-19 in restaurants and taverns, and has been taken in an effort to avoid more restrictive measures such as closures, curfews, or capacity limitations in restaurants or taverns. Those limitations will be further evaluated if the transmission in restaurants and taverns remains prevalent.
The exemption will still apply to other places of employment, grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, and other facilities that provide goods and services that are necessary for daily activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.