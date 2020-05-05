LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Meat processing facilities have become hot spots for the coronavirus. Now, we’re seeing those effects on our shelves.

First toilet paper, now meat, some shoppers are stocking up.

“With bare shelves in the stores she was a little worried about our meat supply,” shopper Terry King said.

KCTV5 News stopped by local grocery store chains today to see what people have to choose from.

“It seemed like they had a little bit less than normal,” shopper Jennifer English said.

There are plenty of cold cuts and chicken breasts to go around, for now.

“I haven’t had any problems finding meat at Target, Hy-Vee or anywhere I’ve gone,” shopper Brady Williams said.

One shopper we talked to says his girlfriend was afraid she wouldn’t be able to find the meat she needed in the future, so they aren’t too worried about lower quantities.

“Not at the moment, no. We’ve been stocking up,” King said.

Starting tomorrow, Hy-Vee is limiting meat purchases at all of its stores.

“I think it’s probably a good idea,” Williams said.

“I don’t have a problem with it. I can plan my meals around it,” English said.

Grocery stores aren’t the only ones limiting purchases. One Wendy’s says it’s only selling single burgers, not doubles or triples, because of the meat supply.

“We’ll be okay. We’ll be fine,” King said.

“I think we’ll be in good shape,” Williams said.

As we continue to see some items go quicker than others, shopper say it helps to take a step back sometimes.

“There’s definitely enough to go around,” Williams said.

“I just think people need to not panic and let it build back up,” English said.