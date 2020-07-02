LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit Mayor Bill Baird has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city said he is self-isolating and shared a message that he filmed for the public in which he talks about his symptoms.
The video was posted on both Twitter and Facebook.
"Mayor Baird, you are in our thoughts and prayers," the city said on social media. "We wish you a speedy recovery."
