KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City council on Thursday approved an ordinance that will require masks in K-12 schools.
The new ordinance will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 and will expire on Thursday, Feb. 3.
It was a 10-2 vote by the council. Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voted no.
ORIGINAL STORY
This afternoon, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will introduce an ordinance to require masks in K-12 schools.
This will be introduced for same-day adoption. If passed, it would take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 and would expire on Thursday, Feb. 3.
"Given the significant increase in COVID infections and based on recent discussions with school leaders, I will introduce this afternoon an updated mask rule applying to school facilities in Kansas City," a letter from the mayor to his colleagues said. "A similar rule was reinstituted in North Kansas City earlier this week. . . . Per Missouri law, it exempts all religious institutions and would run only until Thursday, February 3rd."
"When the school mask rule expired over one month ago, we found ourselves in a different trajectory as it relates to case numbers," he said. "At our schools now, teachers, staff, bus drivers, and students are being impacted deeply by COVID, leading to concern that schools may need to move back to virtual learning if mitigation strategies are not pursued—something none of us wish to see."
"The ordinance is tailored narrowly to the school environment given the high transmissibility and close quarters sustained throughout the day at our school facilities," he said. "We also note that the enforcement concern faced from our broader orders, including increased use of Health and Regulated Industries staff, as well as KCPD, harassment of store clerks and service industry personnel, has not been reported as a significant concern in the school environment."
