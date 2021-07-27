KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Lucas will announce a new indoor mask mandate for Kansas City on Wednesday, according to his office.
He will provide the plan during a call Wednesday morning with the CORE4. Afterwards, they will release the date it goes into effect and how long it will last.
This story is breaking and we will continue to update it as more information is released.
I have stuck with CDC guidance throughout the pandemic and today is no different.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 28, 2021
I will return Kansas City to a mask mandate indoors based upon national and regional health guidance and discussion with other Kansas City leaders. I will provide further details in the morning.
We cannot ignore the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Missouri—outpacing much of the country. We will do all we can to ensure our corner of this state is safe.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 28, 2021
